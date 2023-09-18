Dillon Danis Channels Kanye West As He Pees All Over Logan Paul’s Favorite Drink

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been in a bitter feud as of late. Overall, it is crystal clear that these two do not like each other. On October 14th, they will be settling their beef in the boxing ring. However, there is a lot skepticism over whether or not this fight will even take place. Danis is known for ducking fights in the past, and fans are pretty sure he is going to find a way to dip from his responsibilities. As for Logan, he seems more determined than ever before to pick up a win.

If you have been following this story, then you know that Danis has been going after Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal. He continues to post photos of Agdal with the men she has dated in the past. Overall, it is very juvenile, and fans do not care for these tactics. However, despite a recent restraining order filing, Danis continues to pop off on Twitter. Furthermore, he recently took to social media with a wild video of himself defacing a prime bottle.

Dillon Danis Defaces Prime Bottle

Of course, Prime is the drink created by Logan Paul and KSI. Danis hates both of these gentlemen, so the act just seemed to make sense. Additionally, it shouldn't be lost on our readers that this looks a lot like when Kanye West peed all over one of his Grammys and posted it on social media. That was a massive day on social media, and it is still talked about today. Although as it pertains to Danis, it is unlikely that he ends up getting the same kind of clout from this.

The Dillon Danis and Logan Paul saga has been tiresome for some. At the end of the day, people just want to see these two fight. Whether or not they get to, still remains to be seen. Let us know who you believe is going to come out victorious, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

