Jake Paul Disses Dillon Danis Ahead Of Fight With Logan

Jake Paul is fresh off of a victory against none other than Nate Diaz. Overall, it was a solid fight for Jake who was able to win via unanimous decision. However, there are a lot of people who are questioning him for not getting the knockout. Some feel as though it does not bode well for his future fights, especially if he wants to go against serious boxers. That said, Paul is eager to get back in the ring, and a rematch against Tommy Fury seems to be the likeliest next step for him.

On October 14th, his brother Logan will be going up against Dillon Danis. There has been a lot of trash talk in regard to this fight, and many are eager to see how it will all play out. Recently, however, Jake went on TMZ Sports where he gave his take on the match. Overall, he is confident that his brother will pull off the victory. Moreover, he says Danis is simply a "puppet" that was hand-picked. Logan knew who would draw a large amount of eyes, and Danis was at the top of that list.

Read More: Jake Paul Claims He Would Have Killed Nate Diaz If Boxing Match Had Been A Street Fight

Jake Paul Speaks

"My brother could've fought anybody, and he picks this kid who he knows is gonna make the fight massive," Jake Paul said. "And right now, everybody wants to see the fight because of the things that are being said. So, all of that, all the pay-per-views are going directly into my brother's pocket, and that's why Dillon was picked. At the end of the day, Dillon's a puppet." These are very strong words that Danis will certainly be using as motivation.

It still remains to be seen if Danis will even go on with the fight. He has backed out of numerous fights over the last few years, and fans are worried he will do it again. Let us know who you think is going to win this bout, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Canelo Alvarez Praises Jake Paul But Warns Him To Stay In His Lane

[Via]