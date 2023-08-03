Brawl Breaks Out At Presser For Nate Diaz-Jake Paul Fight

Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 5. One of the most-anticipated fights of the year, it will go a long way to proving several things. Firstly, it will provide an insight into both Diaz’s versatility and fighting relevance since he left the UFC last year. Secondly, it will test Paul’s battle readiness against another seasoned fighter (albeit not a seasoned boxer). And third, it will directly affect the trajectory of both fighters’ careers. Paul is eager to challenge Conor McGregor, but he can’t do that without a convincing win over Diaz. After a slow buildup to the fight, Diaz really kicked things off with a foul-mouth rant last month after Paul’s antics finally got to him.

“This guy thinks he’ll actually beat everybody’s fucking ass and he’s louder than all you fools who are really beating people’s asses,” Diaz said. “So now I have to step the fuck out to box real quick and whip this motherfucker’s ass so we’ll know who’s the real ass whipper. Understand what I’m saying. People saying, ‘Oh, it’s a mismatch’ and this and that. Well, then you fucking fight him, motherfucker. Make sure the best fights are happening because that’s what I’m here to see when I’m watching fighting. And this fools poppin’ off in interviews: ‘We’re real fighters.’ Prove it motherfucker. I’mma go beat his ass for talkin’ shit. And then he was talking shit to Conor [McGregor] and dissing his wife, and shit. On some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t be saying. And nobody’s saying shit. I’m the one that said, shut the fuck up, bitch. I’m gonna whoop your ass for real.”

Fight At Final Diaz-Paul Presser

Paul’s outlandish attitude was on full display in the full presser before the fight. “I’m going to bend him over and fuck him like a cowboy,” was an especially memorable quote from the former YouTuber. “I’m gonna ball on his face, like Luka Doncic dropping 40 on his face. Knock him out, Luka Doncic on his head ass,” Paul continued. Diaz, who appeared subdued and restless during the proceedings, later called Paul a homophobic slur.

However, things really kicked off as they go faced off across the stage at one another. As the commentary booth mulled over various aspects of the fight, Diaz and Paul could be seen trading barbs. Diaz then turned his attention to Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian. After trading comments with Bidarian, Diaz appeared to take a step forward before being swarmed by Paul’s security. Diaz’s security subsequently reacts and a full-blown brawl breaks out, with several punches being visibly thrown. While the two sides were quickly separated, it all but put an end to the proceedings in Dallas.

