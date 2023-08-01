Jake & Logan Paul Detail Their Dad’s Abuse

Jake and Logan Paul have been through it.

Jake and Logan Paul are two of the biggest online creators in the world. Although they may not be as popular as they used to be, they still pack a ton of influence. For instance, Jake is currently on a boxing journey that will see him fight Nate Diaz this weekend. As for Logan, he has his Prime drink company with KSI. Furthermore, he is an athlete in his own right who has been doing some truly inspired work with WWE.

Recently, Jake Paul’s Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child documentary came out on Netflix. This has been a huge look for the boxer, who made some interesting revelations in the doc. As it turns out, his father Greg was abusive at times, hitting him and Logan on numerous occasions. Jake even said Greg would “slap the s–t out of” him. It was a pretty wild revelation, and while Logan won’t call it abuse, he does say it wasn’t exactly “legal” either.

Jake & Logan Paul Speak

Greg Paul did defend himself, saying he never touched them in a physical way. In fact, he says his mentality made his kids better. “I never laid hands on my kids. And I did tell him, I said, ‘Jake, I did pick you up and throw you on a couch couple times.’ [He said], ‘Well, I was afraid of you.’ I’m like, ‘That’s what the f–k dads are supposed to do,’” Greg said. “Somebody comes in here, they start harassing everybody and smacking around an old lady — do you want a couple Greg Pauls in the room or do you want some f–king fairy f–k, whiny little bitch who’s gonna sit there and talk about emotions? Who do you want in the room?”

Clearly, Jake has just a bit of resentment for how he was treated. But, his father doesn’t see it that way to begin with. No matter what, it is clear that Jake is focused on his next task, which is taking down Nate Diaz, once and for all. Let us know who you have winning that fight, inn the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

