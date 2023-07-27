Bradley Martyn Wants Off-Camera Showdown With Logan Paul

On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul took aim at YouTuber Bradley Martyn. Martyn had made comments to Nate Diaz suggesting that he wanted Diaz to beat Jake Paul in their upcoming fight. “Why would you say that, Bradley?,” Logan asked. “Are you looking for clicks? If he is, I think that’s lame. Bradley, you’ve gotta be humbled. That’s what you need and it doesn’t sound like you’ve had that yet. I will invite you to Puerto Rico. Spar with me and be humbled. Bradley, if you’re being serious. I will bring you to Puerto Rico to promote my next fight. I will spar with you and I will fuck you up.”

Paul and Diaz are set to fight on August 5 and will go a long way to proving several things. Firstly, it will provide an insight into both Diaz’s versatility and fighting relevance since he left the UFC last year. Secondly, it will test Paul’s battle readiness against another seasoned fighter (albeit not a seasoned boxer). And third, it will directly affect the trajectory of both fighters’ careers. Paul is eager to challenge Conor McGregor, but he can’t do that without a convincing win over Diaz. However, amidst all that, Martyn has responded to the elder Paul brother.

Martyn Calls Out Logan

Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I'm lame. This coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views & all of a sudden I’m reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…VIEWS. In your own words…“To promote my fight coming up”. But… — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) July 26, 2023

Martyn fired off a heated response to Paul on X. “Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I’m lame. This coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views & all of a sudden I’m reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…VIEWS. In your own words…“To promote my fight coming up”. But when I did it in my content I’m lame? Also to defend ur brother, your the guy who at every turn with KSl you don’t have his back and you own brother even feels as though u don’t.. & that’s from his own words, me wanting to see someone get memed and liking someone can both co-exist. AND speaking about clicks and views, fk all that, come to my gym no cameras no content..we can just fight in front of zoo culture.”

It’s unclear if this confrontation will just remain a war of words. Paul wants to make content out of the beef, while Martyn seemingly prefers to settle things behind closed doors. However, the fitness influencer has squared put the ball back in Paul’s court.

