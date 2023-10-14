logan paul
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Emotionally Recalls The Rock Dropping Him After Infamous Japan VideoPaul noted that disappointing his idol was the toughest part of the backlash to the 2017 vlog.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Announces CryptoZoo Buyback & LawsuitLogan Paul will spend $2.3M to reimburse investors in the aborted crypto video game.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingWWE News: Logan Paul Trolls South Park Right Back With Video ResponseLogan Paul humorously recreates a 'South Park' parody, showcasing his versatility and engaging fans beyond his WWE fame.By Jake Skudder
- WrestlingWWE News: South Park Hilariously Spoof WWE ChampionExplore how South Park hilariously parodies WWE Champion Logan Paul, blending satire with wrestling culture in a must-read article.By Jake Skudder
- SportsDillon Danis Returns To Trolling Logan Paul And Nina Agdal, References Adam22 And Lena The Plug's New Reality ShowDanis remarked that the next season of the show would see men competing to sleep with Agdal.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingLogan Paul Celebrates "Champ Life" With WWE Belt Thirst TrapsPaul is taking his belt everywhere.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLogan Paul & KSI Announce 1 Billion Bottles Of PRIME SoldThe brand has only been on the market for 22 months.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul Claims WWE US ChampionshipLogan Paul has claimed his first WWE title after just eight fights.By Ben Mock
- GamingWhat Is The Rarest Pokemon Card?Discover the world's rarest Pokemon card and delve into the allure and value of ultra-rare Pokemon collectibles. Catch 'em all!By Jake Skudder
- SportsDillon Danis Continues To Defend Fight Performance Against Logan PaulDanis fought an entirely different bout in his head, it seems.By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Danis Calls Cap On Logan Paul's Negative Drug TestDanis argued that the testing process was a "joke."By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Danis Claims Nina Agdal Posts Were "Comedy" Promotion Of Logan Paul Fight, Continues To Make Posts About HerDanis is employing the age-old "It's just a joke" defense.By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Danis Appeals Logan Paul Fight Result, WWE Star RespondsPaul's main question is - what is there to appeal?By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Danis Destroyed By Piers Morgan For Landing Nine Punches Against Logan PaulDillon Danis continues to make excuses.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDillon Danis Shouts Out Conor McGregor After Horrific Showing Against Logan PaulDillon Danis is speaking out after his loss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLogan Paul Slams "True Coward" Dillon Danis After Win, Calls Out Rey MysterioLogan Paul wants to take on Rey Mysterio.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Goes Off On Logan Paul After Dillon Danis FightMcGregor came to the defense of Dillon Danis.By Ben Mock
- SportsBradley Martyn Claims Logan Paul Uses SteroidsIt's not a new claim but at least it's not Dillon Danis making these claims.By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Danis Challenges Logan Paul To MMA FightDanis compared himself to "Raging Bull" and is already pushing for another go at Paul.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Loses $850K Bet Despite Logan Paul WinDrake picked the winner, just not the right method of victory.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis Brawl Leads To Security Jumping In The RingA fight with security broke out during Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.By Cole Blake