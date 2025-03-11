Andrew Schulz Gets Destroyed By Logan Paul During WWE Appearance

WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Andrew Schulz attends the WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images For Netflix)
Andrew Schulz is known for pushing buttons with his comedy, but Logan Paul decided to strike back using fists.

Andrew Schulz gets on people's nerves. It's not a criticism, because part of his brand as a comedian is to push people's buttons. He loves doing it, whether it's on a comedy stage or a podcast set. Schulz was in a wildly different setting on Monday night, though. The comedian popped up for a surprise cameo during an episode of WWE Raw. Schulz shared some niceties with podcaster/wrestler Logan Paul, but it all took a violent turn when the latter pulled the former into the ring. It was brutal.

Logan Paul was all smiles before he yanked Andrew Schulz out of the audience and threw him to the ground. The WWE announcers can be heard urging the wrestler to stop, since Schulz is considered to be a guest. WWE Raw is now streaming on Netflix, and Schulz has Netflix specials. They're all on the same team, or at least, they should be. Paul decided to ignore the streaming connection, however, and lay out the comedian. He dragged Andrew Schulz into the ring, picked him up and attempts to bodyslam him in front of the audience. The only thing that says the comedian is the arrival of WWE Superstar AJ Styles. He comes out and trades blows with Paul, which gives Schulz time to recover and escape.

Read More: 50 Cent Confronts Andrew Schulz For Making Insensitive Kendrick Lamar Jokes

Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Beef

Andrew Schulz had an eventful March 10. Not only did the comedian get dragged into a brawl with Logan Paul and AJ Styles, but doubled back on one of his most controversial bits. Schulz went on The Breakfast Club to address the comments he made about Kendrick Lamar back in November. The comedian claimed that he could easily overpower, and therefore sexually assault, the Compton rapper if he so chose. Lamar fans bashed Schulz for his tasteless humor, but he stood by what he said when asked by Breakfast Club hosts.

"They made that sh*t racist so fast," Andrew Schulz asserted. "I'm just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends?" He then doubled down on the bit, reworking the lyrics to Lamar's song "Peekaboo." "When I saw them in those jeans, I was like, ‘Bing-bop-boom-boom-boom-bop-bam.'" Needless to say, Kendrick Lamar fans were probably tickled to see the comedian get knocked down on WWE Raw.

Read More: O’Shea Jackson Jr Still Thinks Andrew Schulz’s Kendrick Lamar Rant Was “Weird”

