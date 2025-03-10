Andrew Schulz Refuses To Back Down From Kendrick Lamar Amid Criticism Of His Sexual Assault Jokes

Andrew Schulz continued to defend himself amid rampant public criticism over his handling of a beef with Kendrick Lamar. Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Monday morning, he explained that he had a right to speak offensively about the rapper after he called him out on his album, GNX. Schulz infamously joked about being able to sexually assault Lamar in response.

“They made that sh*t racist so fast. I’m just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends?” he said, before bringing up Kendrick Lamar's lyrics on “wacced out murals.” “The next line, he goes… ‘Slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all? If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there… You gettin’ made love to. I don’t like this idea that I’m this big bully. You told your people to kill my friends.”

Andrew Schulz & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar have been beefing since the release of GNX in November of last year. On the album, Lamar pokes fun at him, rapping: "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman." After the project dropped, Schulz went on a vulgar rant on his Flagrant podcast about sexually assaulting the rapper “I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it," he said at the time. "Just Kendrick Lamar. I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not, That’s the only thing he could do.”