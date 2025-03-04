Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Projected To Reclaim Number One Spot From Drake

Kendrick Lamar may have dispelled the notion of the "Big Three" in 2024. The chart battle currently playing out between him and Drake reinforces it, though. The two rappers have been dueling for the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for multiple weeks. Lamar's album GNX already did impressive numbers upon its release in November, and it seemed like Drake was poised to take the baton with his latest, $OME SEXY $ONGS 4 U. Not so fast, though. Kendrick Lamar's album has experienced a boost and is now looking to topple the 6 God.

Chart Data reported that GNX is on pace to top the Billboard 200 during the first week of March. It would mark the third week the album has sat at number one, but the most impressive element of this projected achievement is the space between weeks. Kendrick Lamar's album topped Billboard 200 during its initial week of release, then again the week after his Super Bowl Halftime Show. The fact that the rapper is set to do it again proves that GNX has legs. It also rubs salt in the wound of Drake defenders. Not only will K. Dot potentially reign supreme on Billboard 200, he will do so by outselling a 6 God tape that has been out for less time.

Did Kendrick Lamar's Album Outsell Drake's?

$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U has performed well by most metrics. It debuted at number one on Billboard, and held on to the number two spot during its second week. Fans who believe that everything exists in the Drake vs. Kendrick framework rejoiced, as GNX finished at number three. Unfortunately, for all the "Family Matters" truthers out there, Lamar's album is coming back around. It helps that the rapper has been showered with praise at both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl over the last month. It also helps that he currently has a number one single with SZA, "Luther."

Kendrick Lamar is actually having an unprecedented singles run, in terms of his own release history. He currently has four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. "Luther" is number one, followed by "Not Like Us" at number three and "TV Off" at number four. "Squabble Up," the snippet that got everybody eager for the album, is at number ten. It's difficult to compare the sales between albums released months apart, but all signs point to GNX continuing to overpower $$$4U.