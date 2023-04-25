billboard hot 100
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number OneMeg continues to win.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reacts As "Hiss" Officially Goes Number OneMegan Thee Stallion is on top of the world.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Nas X Makes Light Of "J Christ" Charting At "Funny Number" 69: "This Is Our Moment!"Lil Nas X had jokes when he landed at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicToni Braxton's 7 Hottest Billboard HitsToni Braxton’s distinctive voice helped send her to the top of the charts.By Demi Phillips
- MusicVictoria Monet Says She Was Told It Was "Too Early" In Her Career To Perform At VMAsFans were disappointed to see Victoria Monét in the audience instead of on the stage at the VMAs.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDoja Cat Ends Hip-Hop's Latest Drought As "Paint The Town Red" Goes Number OneThis ends the dry spell that lasted for over one year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Becomes His First Solo Top 10 Hit"Young Gunna Wunna back, callin' me splurge, watch me jump right off the curb."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Debuts 18 "Pink Tape" Songs On The Hot 100Lil Uzi Vert is placing 19 songs from their new album on the charts this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 100Ice Spice is at the peak of her powers.By Jake Lyda
- MusicBillboard Will Stop Counting Artist's Website Sales Towards Hot 100Billboard is no longer counting digital sales from artist's websites to the Hot 100.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Has More Hits On Billboard Hot 100 Than Any Other Artist In 2023Ice reigns supreme in 2023.By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole's "All My Life" Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard Hot 100This marks new commercial heights for both star MCs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersNBA Youngboy Makes History On The Billboard Hot 100NBA Youngboy is the youngest artist to chart 100+ entries on the Billboard Hot 100. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Breaks Another Billboard RecordThe Queen just keeps on winning.By Noah Grant
- Pop Culture"Princess Diana" Remix Lands Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj At No. 4 On Billboard's Hot 100 ChartCongrats to the Queen of Rap and her fellow New Yorker!By Hayley Hynes