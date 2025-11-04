It's no secret that hip-hop's been in a bit of a slump lately. Last week, it was even reported that zero rap songs landed in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The highest-ranked rap song was NBA YoungBoy's MASA track, “Shot Callin," at No. 44. That was followed by Cardi B's Am I The Drama? track, “Safe” featuring Kehlani, at No. 48. After that was BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You're Happy track, “Hell at Night” featuring Ella Langley, at No. 49.
The last time hip-hop fell out of the top 40 was all the way back in February of 1990. At the time, the highest-ranked hip-hop song was Biz Markie's “Just a Friend." The hit eventually worked its way into the top 10.
Needless to say, this marked a concerning lull in the genre. Fortunately, however, Megan Thee Stallion has come to save the day.
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson
Late last month, the Texas femcee dropped off her new song, "Lover Girl." On it, she seemingly spits about her happy relationship with Dallas Mavericks athlete Klay Thompson, which she went public with earlier this year.
"Your n***a fantasy, my man reality / I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me," she raps. "Some n***as call me extra, my n***a call me pressure / This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level / My n***a say, 'My lady,' he never say, 'My b***h,' / Some n***as make excuses, he make that s**t exist / Most n***as want attention, my n***a give me his / He know he a star, but he my biggest fan."
Per Chart Data on X, the song has reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100, officially ending the streak of no hip-hop songs in the top 40.