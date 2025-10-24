LOVER GIRL - Song by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion returns with her brand new single "LOVER GIRL." This song is dedicated to none other than her man. The first lyrics begin with "My man, my man, my man." This song serves as her second single of 2025, and has been teasing this track since the start of the month. If you recall, Megan is currently dating NBA player Klay Thompson, and the two have been public since July of this year. The song somewhat channels 90s vibes at it samples Total's "Kissin You." Overall, it's a vibe and now fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming album. Let us know what you think!