LOVER GIRL - Song by Megan Thee Stallion

BY Tallie Spencer 50 Views
Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her lover girl era.

Megan Thee Stallion returns with her brand new single "LOVER GIRL." This song is dedicated to none other than her man. The first lyrics begin with "My man, my man, my man." This song serves as her second single of 2025, and has been teasing this track since the start of the month. If you recall, Megan is currently dating NBA player Klay Thompson, and the two have been public since July of this year. The song somewhat channels 90s vibes at it samples Total's "Kissin You." Overall, it's a vibe and now fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming album. Let us know what you think!

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from LOVER GIRL

Aye, your n**ga fantasy, my man reality
I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me
Some n**gas call me extra, my n**ga call me pressure
This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level

