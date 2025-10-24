Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Klay Thompson On New Song "Lover Girl"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 298 Views
Megan Thee Stallion New Song Lover Girl Klay Thompson Hip Hop News
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion has had nothing but positive things to say about her new relationship with Klay Thompson, and the feeling is mutual.

Megan Thee Stallion might be gearing up for a new album soon, if her new single "Lover Girl" is any indication. But no matter what she has on the horizon, she feels happy knowing that her boo Klay Thompson is by her side.

On this new track, the Houston star seems to dedicate the track to the Dallas Maverick with a few direct and indirect references to him. Of course, some of this is very general, so take it with a grain of salt. In any case, it's no wonder that fans are tying her relationship raps to her man.

Megan Thee Stallion's praise of Klay Thompson – or her implicit words, at least – mostly show up in the first verse. "Your n***a fantasy, my man reality / I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me," she rapped on the cut. "Some n***as call me extra, my n***a call me pressure / This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level / My n***a say, 'My lady,' he never say, 'My b***h,' / Some n***as make excuses, he make that s**t exist / Most n***as want attention, my n***a give me his / He know he a star, but he my biggest fan."

However, a more direct possible reference appears in the second verse. It's more general and sultry, but Meg mentions being from "Splash Town," possibly in reference to her Splash Brother.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Firmly Believes Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship With Klay Thompson Is A PR Stunt

"Lover Girl" – Megan Thee Stallion

Elsewhere, some fans think Megan Thee Stallion predicted her Klay Thompson relationship thanks to a resurfaced old tweet. "I’m marrying an athlete for sure...maybe a football player..but most likely a basketball player," she tweeted all the way back in 2011.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson's also wild over Megan Thee Stallion. "Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he expressed at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side. I know both of [Megan's parents] would be so proud of their only daughter."

Read More: Klay Thompson Gushes Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Cooking As She Makes His Favorite Meal

