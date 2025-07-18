Megan Thee Stallion's relationship with Klay Thompson was confirmed this month, and the happy couple has been flaunting their affection ever since. Earlier this week, for example, the two of them made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City. The event honored Meg's late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas. It raised a staggering $1.2 million to help underserved communities.

At the event, Thompson couldn't help but gush over his relationship with the femcee. He made it clear that he's proud to see how she's using her platform.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he explained, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend

The athlete went on to say that he would have loved to meet Meg's parents. According to him, they would be just as proud of her as he is if they were still around.

“I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what—not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do,” he said. “She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box. And she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need."