Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date Moved Up

Jordan Brand is delivering exciting news for sneaker enthusiasts. The highly anticipated Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is arriving sooner than expected. The release date has been moved up, giving fans an earlier chance to cop this striking colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will now be released on May 23rd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

The early release date adds urgency to this launch. Sneakerheads won't have to wait as long as initially planned. This colorway pays homage to the Jordan legacy.

The "Bloodline" theme connects to basketball heritage. Black and red remain iconic colors in the Jordan Brand palette. This combination has defined countless legendary releases. The Air Jordan 12 silhouette debuted in 1996. It remains one of the most recognizable designs.

The shoe's inspiration came from Japanese rising sun flags. Design elements include quilted leather and distinctive side panels.

The premium materials ensure long-lasting quality. Collectors and casual fans alike will appreciate this release. The moved-up date means less waiting. Mark your calendars and prepare for the drop.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" showcases a black aesthetic. The upper features premium black nubuck material throughout. Textured black leather panels wrap around the toe box and midfoot. This creates visual depth and premium craftsmanship.

Bold red accents provide contrast against the dark base. Red leather eyelets line the lacing system. The iconic Jumpman branding on the tongue appears in red. A red pull tab is on the heel for easy entry. The side panel features a distinctive red overlay.

This signature AJ12 design element stands out prominently. Red detailing extends to the outsole for added pop. Black laces complement the upper's dark foundation.