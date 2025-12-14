New SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Sample Surfaces Online

A new SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 sample has quietly surfaced, and it feels very on brand for the Miami retailer. The pair sticks to the Air Jordan 3’s classic shape but leans into warmer, fruit-inspired tones that feel natural for SoleFly.

The upper appears to use textured leather in a coral or papaya-like shade, giving the shoe a soft but premium look. White perforated panels wrap the collar and tongue, keeping the balance clean. Deeper red suede lands on the toe and heel, adding contrast and structure.

A dark green midsole and outsole combo anchors the shoe and brings in a tropical feel without going overboard. Subtle SoleFly branding is worked into the heel area, staying understated rather than loud.

The Air unit remains visible, reinforcing the Jordan 3’s timeless design language. This sample feels closely connected to SoleFly’s recently released Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor.”

While that pair focused on storytelling through color and material choices, this unreleased version looks like a quieter alternate direction. Whether it stays a sample or becomes something more, it shows SoleFly still understands how to remix a classic.

