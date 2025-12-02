Raffle Goes Live For SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”

SoleFly is back in the spotlight with its new Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor", and the rollout is already moving fast. The Miami retailer opened its raffle today, giving fans their first real shot at securing a pair before the in-store pickup window on Thursday, December 4th.

As usual, the numbers are tight. Only a limited group of winners will be cleared to grab their pairs in person, which fits the pattern for SoleFly drops. The shop has built a reputation for exclusivity, and this release follows that same lane.

The colorway itself tells the story. It pulls from Florida roots with a mix of green, orange, and cream that nods to local culture. It feels like a proper SoleFly project. The brand has always leaned into regional pride when working with Jordan Brand, and this Air Jordan 3 carries that identity without forcing it.

The Air Jordan 3 has been on a strong run, and SoleFly’s version adds something different to the lineup. If the early response is any sign, these pairs will not sit anywhere. The raffle is the only real shot for most people, so getting in early is key.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”

Image via Nike

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" comes in a smooth cream leather upper. Also te front uses a deep green suede that adds texture.

Orange suede wraps the heel and brings a sharp contrast. The midsole mixes cream and dark green in a simple layout. Further the outsole uses a strong orange tone that ties everything together. Also the green Jumpman branding appears on the tongue.

Nike Air hits the heel in matching green and the lining uses soft orange material for a warm finish. Overall, the shoe feels balanced and clean with a clear Miami-inspired colorway.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" is currently set for December 5th. SoleFly has opened an EQL raffle and you can enter here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike