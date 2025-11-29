Fresh Images Show The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" shows up in new in hand images as the countdown to its December 5 release begins. The pair arrives with a bright and familiar look that instantly connects to the Miami shop’s history of storytelling through color.

SoleFly has built a reputation for tying regional pride into its Jordan collaborations, and this project follows that same path with a look inspired by Florida’s fruit producing culture. The shop will run its EQL raffle on December 2, which adds another layer of anticipation for collectors.

The Air Jordan 3 continues to thrive as a canvas for collaborations. The model carries a long legacy that reaches back to Michael Jordan’s most important seasons. It also stands out as one of Tinker Hatfield’s defining designs, which gives every new take a built in sense of heritage.

Many artists and boutiques choose the 3 because it balances nostalgia with enough space for bold ideas. SoleFly seems to lean into that balance again by blending classic blocking with playful seasonal tones.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”

The shoe features smooth white leather across the upper. Deep green mudguards wrap the toe and heel. Bright orange suede sits along the rear panels. The tongue uses white leather with a green Jumpman.

The collar lining comes in orange with Sunshine State text embroidered in green. The midsole blends white and dark green with a clear Air unit. and te outsole mixes orange and green rubber.

SoleFly branding appears subtly on the heel and further, the hang tag arrives in orange with stylized Nike Air graphics. Overall, every detail ties back to the theme.