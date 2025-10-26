SoleFly's Clean New Air Jordan 3 Brings Miami Vibes

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 marks another big moment between the Miami-based shop and Jordan Brand. Known for their creative spins on classic sneakers, SoleFly gives the Air Jordan 3 a fresh coastal vibe that stays true to its roots and local pride.

The Air Jordan 3 first dropped in 1988 and changed everything for Michael Jordan and Nike. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan to feature a visible Air unit and the famous elephant print.

It also played a key role in keeping Jordan with Nike, blending performance and style like no shoe had before. This new release carries that same energy.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 combines white leather with green and orange accents, colors that represent Miami’s lively feel. The mix of suede and tumbled leather keeps the classic look but adds a modern edge. In the photos, the design looks clean and well-balanced.

The SoleFly logo on the heel and Nike Air branding tie the look together. The collaboration strikes the right mix of old and new, reminding sneaker fans why the Air Jordan 3 is still one of the most loved sneakers ever made.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 features a white tumbled leather upper accented with green suede and bright orange detailing. The orange suede wraps around the heel, while green hits appear on the mudguard, eyelets, and outsole.

SoleFly branding is embossed on the heel alongside classic Nike Air logos for a clean finish. The midsole uses a cream tone, adding a bit of vintage flair.

Inside, the lining matches the orange suede for a cohesive look. With premium materials and smooth color blocking, this Air Jordan 3 captures Miami’s laid-back but bold personality.