New In-Hand Photos Reveal The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 is back in the spotlight, with new in-hand photos showing it’s dropping next month. This Miami collab keeps the strong partnership between SoleFly and Jordan Brand alive, mixing local energy with a classic style.

SoleFly has made a name for itself by putting a South Florida spin on Jordan models. It adds color and storytelling to every release. The Air Jordan 3 has always been a standout in sneaker history. .

It marked a big moment for Michael Jordan. He debuted during his 1988 MVP season and introduced visible Air and the Jumpman logo. Over the years, it’s stayed one of the most loved Jordans, known for its clean look and versatility.

This new SoleFly version brings that same legacy back with a design that feels both familiar and new. In the new photos, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 pops with white leather, green detailing, and bright orange hits inspired by Florida’s culture.

The special SoleFly branding on the heel and box gives it an extra personal touch. With its smooth mix of color, texture, and storytelling, this collab is shaping up to be one of the biggest Air Jordan drops of the season.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 features a white tumbled leather upper with dark green overlays and orange suede along the heel. Also orange accents appear on the eyelets, tongue lining, and outsole, creating a clean Miami-inspired contrast.

SoleFly branding is stitched on the heel, while the classic Nike Air logo completes the look. Further the sneaker includes a co-branded hangtag and arrives in a bright orange box with SoleFly and Jumpman logos.

With premium materials and sharp color placement, the design celebrates Florida’s energy while honoring one of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes ever made.