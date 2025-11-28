NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album "Slime Cry" And Fans Are Devastated

After the new album MASA and its massive tour, fans of Louisiana's own NBA YoungBoy should be pretty happy with how his 2025 went. However, since he himself revealed the release of his new album Slime Cry today (Friday, November 28), a lot of fans are disappointed that it didn't come out as promised.

Die-hards woke up today expecting a new project, but that didn't turn out to be the case. At press time, it seems like there still isn't an explanation for this delay, cancelation, or whatever this is behind the scenes. We will see if we get clarification sometime soon, as it's possible the album could come out as soon as while writing this article.

The point is, if we don't get it soon, we'll probably get it eventually. After all, NBA YoungBoy is a prolific artist, and we also got plenty of new singles and collaborations pre-and-post-MASA. Still, fans online hoped to have one more record for the holiday season.

"Thanks for ruining my thanksgiving @GGYOUNGBOY," one impassioned fan wrote on Twitter. "I’ve had my plate in the fridge for over 6 hours in hopes of you dropping tonight so I can eat while simultaneously blessing my ears with slime cry. F**k you Kentrell."

What Time Does NBA YoungBoy's Album Drop?

At the moment, many fans are wondering if Slime Cry will come out at a different time today. But at press time, we don't have any confirmed updates on that front. So we will have to see if it comes out sometime in the next week, next Friday, or at some other point.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's dealing with beef. He recently got another diss track thrown his way from NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa. Fans wonder how YB might clap back, but his alleged responses have been pretty vague so far, if intentional at all.

Fan Reactions