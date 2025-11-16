Zero IQ Freestyle – Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy has dropped a lot of material this year, whether it's revamping his post-prison release career or dismissing rap beef. The new YouTube diss track and music video "Zero IQ Freestyle" firmly lands under the latter banner. A few lines on here either directly dismiss NLE Choppa for his disses or indirectly dismiss him as a fake hater. Paired with a boisterous beat and some wild vocal deliveries, it's a very energetic track. The bars are pretty scathing whether direct or not, and it's a pretty general clap-back to his many haters and romantic woes. Even if YB doesn't fully respond to NLE The Great in the near future, he certainly got his boastful and combative point across with the "Zero IQ Freestyle."
Release Date: November 15, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Zero IQ Freestyle
N***a f**k with something, yеah, drop your nuts, I'll make you do the Tootsie Roll,
B***h, f**k you, you ain't really 5 and hell nah with real gang hoes,
"Respond to him," he ain't never ran nothing down, b***h, I said, "No,"
I was f***ed up and I came up, I don't care about nothing, no