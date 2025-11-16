News
Music
NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Disses On New Song
Yet another video of NLE Choppa (now The Great) egging on the NBA YoungBoy beef came just mere hours after YB's "Zero IQ Freestyle."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 16, 2025
74 Views
Songs
Zero IQ Freestyle – Song by NBA YoungBoy
While this presumed diss track isn't overly direct towards NLE Choppa, NBA YoungBoy certainly made his response to him felt.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 16, 2025
131 Views