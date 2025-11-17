NBA YoungBoy is trying to clear the air after leaving off a new track this weekend, "Zero IQ Freestyle." Released to his YouTube page, NeverBrokeAgain LLC on Sunday, November 16, the track stirred up rampant rumors regarding an alleged past hookup. On the song he raps, "My b*tch f*cked Kevin Durant and f*cked Ken Carson, she gon’ tell me after I turnt her up.”
He then adds, "I f*cked on her, Jania was mad, but over nothin’, that h*e was trash." There were two names that fans began to attribute these lines to, with Mellow Rackz being one of them. However, a YouTuber who mostly goes by Nique was the one getting the most mentions.
Two of NBA YoungBoy's ex-girlfriends, Jania Meshell and Yaya Mayweather, were convinced it was about the vlogger. Yaya got tweeting and deleting this post on X by The Shade Room: "cough cough, Nique."
Jania added, "Kick your friend while she down a*s b*tch your loyalty depend on who you around a*s b*tch [thumbs down emoji]." Moreover, Nique's Basketball Wives: Orlando co-host Mulan was also sipping the Kool-Aid, so to speak.
"I’ve been told y’all she was giving it out." Reportedly, Mulan and Nique are no longer gal pals and haven't been since 2023.
NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef
The Louisiana superstar would finally chime in, trying to temper the situation. His response though left fans with even more to chew over. "I never met Nique for me to have sex with her. But tell her I’m a loner from the roads 3800blk."
To us, it sounds like he wouldn't mind having a shot with the content creator. Whether or not that's merely for engagement purposes remains to be seen. After all, YB is married to Jazlyn Mychelle.
Also causing a firestorm are the bars seemingly for one of his newest foes, NLE Choppa. On "Zero IQ" he says, "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b*tch, I said, 'No.'"
Their feud arose thanks to the Memphis native kicking things off earlier this month with a single titled "KO."
