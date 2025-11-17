NBA YoungBoy Tries To Squash Rampant Nique Rumors Stemming From Viral Single

BY Zachary Horvath 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy stirred up a lot of debate amongst his fans and exes this weekend after dropping "Zero IQ Freestyle."

NBA YoungBoy is trying to clear the air after leaving off a new track this weekend, "Zero IQ Freestyle." Released to his YouTube page, NeverBrokeAgain LLC on Sunday, November 16, the track stirred up rampant rumors regarding an alleged past hookup. On the song he raps, "My b*tch f*cked Kevin Durant and f*cked Ken Carson, she gon’ tell me after I turnt her up.” 

He then adds, "I f*cked on her, Jania was mad, but over nothin’, that h*e was trash." There were two names that fans began to attribute these lines to, with Mellow Rackz being one of them. However, a YouTuber who mostly goes by Nique was the one getting the most mentions.

Two of NBA YoungBoy's ex-girlfriends, Jania Meshell and Yaya Mayweather, were convinced it was about the vlogger. Yaya got tweeting and deleting this post on X by The Shade Room: "cough cough, Nique."

Jania added, "Kick your friend while she down a*s b*tch your loyalty depend on who you around a*s b*tch [thumbs down emoji]." Moreover, Nique's Basketball Wives: Orlando co-host Mulan was also sipping the Kool-Aid, so to speak.

"I’ve been told y’all she was giving it out." Reportedly, Mulan and Nique are no longer gal pals and haven't been since 2023.

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef

The Louisiana superstar would finally chime in, trying to temper the situation. His response though left fans with even more to chew over. "I never met Nique for me to have sex with her. But tell her I’m a loner from the roads 3800blk."

To us, it sounds like he wouldn't mind having a shot with the content creator. Whether or not that's merely for engagement purposes remains to be seen. After all, YB is married to Jazlyn Mychelle.

Also causing a firestorm are the bars seemingly for one of his newest foes, NLE Choppa. On "Zero IQ" he says, "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b*tch, I said, 'No.'"

Their feud arose thanks to the Memphis native kicking things off earlier this month with a single titled "KO."

Read More: Rare Times Kanye West Said He Was Sorry

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Claims Girl Slept Ken Carson Kevin Durant Hip Hop News Relationships NBA YoungBoy Claims His Girl Slept With Ken Carson & Kevin Durant On New Song 2.2K
NLE Choppa Reacts NBA YoungBoy Disses New Song Hip Hop News Music NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Disses On New Song 1.7K
NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Zero IQ Freestyle Diss Track Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On NLE Choppa In "Zero IQ Freestyle" Diss Track 3.7K
Yaya Mayweather Mother NBA YoungBoy Wife Gossip News Gossip Yaya Mayweather Slams The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy’s Wife Amid Pregnancy Rumors 3.9K
Comments 1