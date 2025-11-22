NBA YoungBoy Fans Think He Dissed NLE Choppa During Recent Livestream

NLE Choppa (now NLE The Great) and NBA YoungBoy have been trading alleged shots for the past week, but will they get more direct soon?

NBA YoungBoy is going to drop even more new music after his successful MASA album and its massive accompanying tour. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram and The Shade Room, he recently hosted a brief and rare IG Live stream in which he teased three new music videos before "shutting it down" with his music. However, at one point of the short stream, YB seemed to take aim at NLE Choppa, who's now going by NLE The Great.

As for what he said that led various fans down this path, he was talking about why he doesn't usually speak on the Internet. YoungBoy says that some folks are "talking to me like I'm just a b***h," and many fans assumed that this has to do with his Choppa beef.

For those unaware, The Great dissed him on his "KO" track, targeting the values he presents in his music and his influence on the youth. The Memphis MC didn't stop there, using social media and other public moves to keep going at the Baton Rouge spitter.

Most recently, NLE Choppa's been teasing another YB diss track. While some fans think he's already responded to these shots as of late, it's not 100 percent clear.

NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef

NBA YoungBoy's "Zero IQ Freestyle" dissed NLE Choppa... Or at least, that's how many fans took one particular bar on it. "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b***h, I said, 'No,'" he rapped on the cut. Other confrontational lyrics and attacks are more general, but some die-hards think it was all on target.

Shortly after this track dropped, NLE Choppa seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy in a social media video. In it, he was playing the presumed instrumental to his upcoming follow-up dis track, but it's unclear if he was specifically responding to these new bars.

"You p***ies don't know, though," NLE The Great exclaimed. "You hear me? Y'all don't know that that boy in trouble. Y'all don't know that boy in trouble, y'all don't know that boy in trouble! But I do, n***a! I do, n***a. And y'all think I'm crazy? I'm the fool? Okay. Watch how this s**t pan out. And we gon' really see who really the f***ing fool. And we really gon' see who really the f***ing one! P***y, wipe that spit off your face, b***h! That boy in trouble!"

So is this YB livestream just him talking smack or does he really have Choppa in mind? We'll have to wait and see...

