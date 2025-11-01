Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 391 Views
Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
Charleston White thinks NBA YoungBoy is a terrible role model, but he apparently has a stronger issue with NLE Choppa's image of sexuality.

Charleston White has a lot of criticisms to make of hip-hop these days, and one of the artists he criticized the most over the years is NBA YoungBoy. He recently had some scathing words for his fanbase and his tour, which follow many other disparaging remarks about his disapproval of his image. One person who agrees is NLE Choppa, but Charleston isn't a fan of the enemy of his enemy being his friend.

For those unaware, Choppa – now known as NLE The Great – dropped the "KO" diss track against YB this week, calling him out as a poor role model and much more. While some fans might expect someone like White to agree, it turns out that he's also not a big fan of NLE Choppa's sexual expression and support of others.

Whether it's showing support to the LGBTQIA+ community, speaking positively about his body, or acting outside of patriarchal masculinity, the social media personality and commentator would rather go to a YoungBoy show than entertain those moves. Furthermore, he clowned the Memphis MC for dissing the Baton Rouge lyricist in a social media video caught by @KillaKreww on Twitter.

Read More: Charleston White Backs Nicki Minaj In Cardi B Beef

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Beef

"You can't come back and do this, nephew," Charleston White stated. "You can't go walk the runway with that little walk you had... 'I think I'm a bad b***h'... You can't come back then, NLE Choppa. F***ing with that boy. That boy got some dances. You wanted to holler about, if you was a bad b***h, I'd suck my d**k, too. You are disqualified from saying anything to Kentrell [YoungBoy]. [...] Once you learned that runway model walk and you went in front of the whole gay world... You can't come back over here to this side of the railroad track, n***a, and go to barking. No, no, no, no, no. Go back over there and finish sucking your d**k, nephew."

Then, amid NBA YoungBoy and NLE Choppa's beef, Charleston White seemingly compared their family situations. He called all of NLE The Great's kids "ugly," and said that at least YB will buy his children new shoes with his tour netting big bucks. Maybe this is also a dig at Choppa's accusations of bad parenting, but it's a rant, so who knows?

Read More: NLE Choppa's Ex Seems To Call Out His Parenting After NBA YoungBoy Diss

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
