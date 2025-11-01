Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

Charleston White has a lot of criticisms to make of hip-hop these days, and one of the artists he criticized the most over the years is NBA YoungBoy. He recently had some scathing words for his fanbase and his tour, which follow many other disparaging remarks about his disapproval of his image. One person who agrees is NLE Choppa, but Charleston isn't a fan of the enemy of his enemy being his friend.

For those unaware, Choppa – now known as NLE The Great – dropped the "KO" diss track against YB this week, calling him out as a poor role model and much more. While some fans might expect someone like White to agree, it turns out that he's also not a big fan of NLE Choppa's sexual expression and support of others.

Whether it's showing support to the LGBTQIA+ community, speaking positively about his body, or acting outside of patriarchal masculinity, the social media personality and commentator would rather go to a YoungBoy show than entertain those moves. Furthermore, he clowned the Memphis MC for dissing the Baton Rouge lyricist in a social media video caught by @KillaKreww on Twitter.

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Beef

"You can't come back and do this, nephew," Charleston White stated. "You can't go walk the runway with that little walk you had... 'I think I'm a bad b***h'... You can't come back then, NLE Choppa. F***ing with that boy. That boy got some dances. You wanted to holler about, if you was a bad b***h, I'd suck my d**k, too. You are disqualified from saying anything to Kentrell [YoungBoy]. [...] Once you learned that runway model walk and you went in front of the whole gay world... You can't come back over here to this side of the railroad track, n***a, and go to barking. No, no, no, no, no. Go back over there and finish sucking your d**k, nephew."