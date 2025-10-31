NLE Choppa's Ex Seems To Call Out His Parenting After NBA YoungBoy Diss

NLE Choppa – now NLE The Great – has been dealing with some family issues for years now, and it looks like his other drama will not let him avoid that narrative. For those unaware, he recently released "KO," a surprising and scathing diss track against NBA YoungBoy that Choppa's former partner and mother of his child is not happy at all with.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Marissa Da'Nae recently took to Twitter to make some very interesting posts. Although they don't explicitly refer to "KO" in any way, many fans interpreted them as scathing responses to this diss track amid her own issues with the Memphis MC. "Karma just beat this n***a a** every day [crying-laughing emoji]," Da'Nae wrote. "If this b***h put this much effort into being a better dad, you know we would be alright." "I don’t think 2pac would approve these actions." "Why would you want more opps when your bms are your biggest ones?!"

For those unaware, Marissa Da'Nae's allegations against NLE Choppa include child neglect in a nasty custody battle over their two-year-old son ChoZen Wone. He and his family denied these accusations, and we will see how things develop in court.

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Diss

Elsewhere, NLE The Great's "KO" diss against NBA YoungBoy was notable for other reasons. "You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do / You the reason niggas beating bitches thinking that it's cute / You send niggas to do what you wouldn't even do / Role model, you will never fit the shoe," he raps on the cut. We will see if YB responds to this diss, which mostly takes aim at his public image as an artist and the ideals he thinks he presents.