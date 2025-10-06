NLE Choppa Responds After Being Accused Of Neglecting His Kids

BY Zachary Horvath 110 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Memphis rapper Bryson Potts, known as NLE Choppa, reads his first book “Cricket Stop Cricking” for preschool children at Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy in South Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. via Imagn Images
NLE Choppa has been facing such damning accusations since September, with the mother of ChoZen, Marissa D'aNae, speaking out first.

NLE Choppa has been facing serious accusations as of late. If you haven't heard, the Memphis rapper has been called out by Marissa Da'Nae and now Mariah, who are both the mothers of his two kids. They both allege that he severely neglects them, with the biggest bombshell being that he allegedly starves them.

Marissa, who is mother to NLE's two-year-old son, ChoZen, was the first to speak of this. She went off on him in mid-September, with a supposed custody battle that Choppa initiated, sparking her comments. "I can't believe this b*tch is taking me to court about a child he doesn't even call lmao. I get so angry just thinking bout this sh*t. B*tch can't even tell a mf when's the last time ChoZen been to the doctor. I tell you what. ChoZen's birthday was a month ago. This b*tch has only called once."

She eventually accused him of fasting their child toward the end of an X tirade. "A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn't need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving."

As recently as Saturday, October 4, Mariah shares she's allegedly been dealing with the same problems. Per The Shade Room, she tweeted, "be starving Clover’s a*s as well [three loudly crying emojis]." Clover is the eldest and Choppa's daughter.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

How Many Kids Does NLE Choppa Have?

It seems Mariah's comments were the final straw for the "Walk Em Down" songwriter, as well as his mom, Angela Potts. The latter clapped back first, posting a handful of clips of his son properly feeding his children. She then expressed her frustration with her son being accused of such damning things.

"But he don't feed her, [check mark emoji]... All he does for his baby mamas and kids, and this the thanks he gets. SLANDER SMH."

Choppa then took to his Instagram, sharing a sweet video of him doing Clover's hair. He asks his four-year-old who the best dad is, and she says, "Bryson Potts," his government name. The caption also looks to be an apparent shot at Marissa and Mariah.

In it, he defines the word "neglect." "Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail To Care For Properly. (Noun) The State Or Fact Of Being Uncared For. Looks like neglect to me [laughing emoji two hearts emoji]. PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!"

We will see if anything else happens following these responses. So far, it seems like Marissa hasn't gone to court yet over baby boy ChoZen. Mariah doesn't seem to be in a custody battle with daughter Clover, though.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Pop Culture NLE Choppa Accused Of Starving 1-Year-Old Son Amid Fiery Custody Battle 1402
iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party Pop Culture NLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen Wone 2.4K
Marissa DaNae NLE Choppa Leave Coparenting Drama Hip Hop News Relationships Marissa Da'Nae Tells NLE Choppa To Leave Her Alone Amid Coparenting Drama 2.2K
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 3 Relationships NLE Choppa's Baby Momma Puts IG Live In Charge Of Watching Her Child 1.7K
Comments 0