NLE Choppa Responds After Being Accused Of Neglecting His Kids

NLE Choppa has been facing serious accusations as of late. If you haven't heard, the Memphis rapper has been called out by Marissa Da'Nae and now Mariah, who are both the mothers of his two kids. They both allege that he severely neglects them, with the biggest bombshell being that he allegedly starves them.

Marissa, who is mother to NLE's two-year-old son, ChoZen, was the first to speak of this. She went off on him in mid-September, with a supposed custody battle that Choppa initiated, sparking her comments. "I can't believe this b*tch is taking me to court about a child he doesn't even call lmao. I get so angry just thinking bout this sh*t. B*tch can't even tell a mf when's the last time ChoZen been to the doctor. I tell you what. ChoZen's birthday was a month ago. This b*tch has only called once."

She eventually accused him of fasting their child toward the end of an X tirade. "A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn't need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving."

As recently as Saturday, October 4, Mariah shares she's allegedly been dealing with the same problems. Per The Shade Room, she tweeted, "be starving Clover’s a*s as well [three loudly crying emojis]." Clover is the eldest and Choppa's daughter.

How Many Kids Does NLE Choppa Have?

It seems Mariah's comments were the final straw for the "Walk Em Down" songwriter, as well as his mom, Angela Potts. The latter clapped back first, posting a handful of clips of his son properly feeding his children. She then expressed her frustration with her son being accused of such damning things.

"But he don't feed her, [check mark emoji]... All he does for his baby mamas and kids, and this the thanks he gets. SLANDER SMH."

Choppa then took to his Instagram, sharing a sweet video of him doing Clover's hair. He asks his four-year-old who the best dad is, and she says, "Bryson Potts," his government name. The caption also looks to be an apparent shot at Marissa and Mariah.

In it, he defines the word "neglect." "Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail To Care For Properly. (Noun) The State Or Fact Of Being Uncared For. Looks like neglect to me [laughing emoji two hearts emoji]. PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!"