responds
- GossipKing Harris Insists He's A "Legend," Fires Back At Critics Dissing His PersonaKing Harris says he would never pretend to be something he's not.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole's Manager Responds To Fans Pleading For Shows In Bigger MarketsJ. Cole's manager tries to quell some of the fans complaints. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralThe Weeknd Keeps Responding To "The Idol" Hate On Twitter"Someone hurry please tell me why I hate something," Abel mockingly told a user on the social media platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Seemingly Responds To Jim JonesAlthough Push isn't the type for sneak dissing on social media, fans couldn't help but make a connection on his last Instagram post.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Nas X Claps Back At Troll Saying He's "Fake Gay"Even rapper Saweetie got dragged into slander concerning the "Montero" artist's Lollapalooza set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce Spice Responds To North West's Portrait Of HerThe "Munch' hitmaker said that North is "so talented" and appreciated the portrait.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce-T Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing His Wife & Daughter For Still Breastfeeding“She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” Ice-T responded with.By Kevin Goddard
- GramKash Doll Shouts Out Her Hernia After Denying She's Had Work On Her StomachKash Doll denies getting any plastic surgery on her stomach.By Taya Coates
- MusicFabolous Responds To Claudette Ortiz "Appreciation Post" BacklashThe rapper took to social media to set the record straight. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Apologizes For Courtney Stodden Attacks: “Im Ashamed & Embarrassed”Chrissy Teigen says she is "mortified and sad" of who she used to be, before apologizing to Courtney for her actions.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsBradley Beal Responds To Kent Bazemore’s Comment: “You A Straight Lame”Bradley Beal calls out Kent Bazemore following his subliminal shot.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Nas X Admits He's "Desperate" For How He Promotes His Music But Doesn't MindThe hitmaker is not letting the criticism stop him one bit. By Madusa S.
- SportsBronny James Jr Responds After Larsa Pippen Rumor Gets Out Of HandAfter innocently liking Larsa Pippen's IG photo, Bronny was forced to respond.By Alexander Cole
- GramAugust Alsina Responds To Viral Post Saying He's "Irrelevant" AgainThe 28-year-old singer said it’s an “oxymoron” to call him irrelevant while still talking about him nonetheless.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Offers Clarity In Response To Viral Sexualization ClipMegan Fox denies feeling preyed upon by director Michael Bay, following her viral "Bad Boys II" clip.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsB. Simone Snaps Back At Her "Entrepreneur" Comment HatersB. Simone speaks further on the comments concerning her dating preferences, that went viral earlier.By Rose Lilah
- Gram6ix9ine Responds To Ariana Grande Following Billboard ResultsTekashi 6ix9ine recently replied to Ariana Grande who defended her place atop the Billboard charts.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Denies "Not Fitting In" With Taina Williams & Lori HarveyReginae Carter responds to a fan questioning her current friendship status with Taina Williams and Lori Harvey.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsYaya Mayweather Assures Us She Is Still The Leading Lady In NBA Youngboy's LifeYaya Mayweather had to clear the air regarding NBA Youngboy's Instagram Stories from last night.By Rose Lilah