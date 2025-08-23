Mariah the Scientist Responds To Young Thug Relationship Critics

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug have been an item since 2021. Throughout their four years together, they have experienced a lot of ups and downs. Of course, that mostly has to do with the grueling YSL RICO trial and the aftermath of it. But despite all of that, Mariah, who was without her rap superstar boyfriend, stayed strong and supportive.

While her fans admire her unwavering love and dedication, they aren't necessarily in love with who she's giving that to. Mariah the Scientist has constantly been advised to move on and do better for herself. For the most part, she's ignored the noise. But in a new interview with the Associated Press as caught by Complex and The Shade Room, the "Burning Blue" songwriter is letting everyone know what she thinks of the critiques.

"Even the fact that I do talk about it, they get mad about it, you know?" And in this song that I have with Kali Uchis ["Is It a Crime"], I feel like I talk about it. It's like, you want somebody to understand," she begins.

Mariah the Scientist HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

"Everybody acts like they want love, and they want love for other people. And it's like, realistically, if that were the case, people wouldn't be so judgmental about what everybody is doing," Mariah astutely points out.

But even though the chatter has been persistent, she's just rolling with the punches. "I think at this point, I'm used to people scrutinizing my relationship. It's almost like I expect them to do that. I also don't want it to have such a heavy impact on my opinion on him or us to the point where it makes me not want to do it."

As a result, she admits that she wants to be able to "actively decide" on what's best for her on her own. Overall, "It's definitely been a process," she says. However, at the same time, "I like to talk about it. I feel like it's therapeutic to make music about it."

Speaking of which, she did in a way on her fourth album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY. Led by the smash singles "Burning Blue" and "Is It A Crime," the 10-song project was released this Friday, August 22. So far, it's been widely praised amongst the public. It finds her displaying her shining and smooth voice over some 80s production and giving her takes on power ballads.