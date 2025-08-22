Mariah the Scientist gave us a glimpse into what sort of sounds she would be tackling on HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY with "Burning Blue." The lead single featured an 80s tinge with some more contemporary elements. It's also become one of her most successful records, so it looks like it was the right call.
Good thing too because most of her 10-song project takes listeners back to those days of power ballads. Mariah felt inclined to make tracks in this vein after taking inventory of the current topical landscape. "The climate of the world made me want to make a whole project about love. I feel like nobody prioritizes love. Everybody looks at love like it’s a problem. I feel like back in the day, it wasn’t like that," she told Rolling Stone per Rated R&B.
The project also serves as a way of giving ladies security in that it's okay to fall in love with someone. However, it should be for someone who deserves it. "We are heartbeats in a world filled of hollow men, defenders of a cause worth living and dying for," Mariah said in the trailer for this record.
She's giving women the power with this album, but with and old soul touch that separates itself from the current crop of hateful messaging towards the opposite sex. You could say that she was inspired by her relationship with Young Thug and how she's been willing to sacrifice for him even when he was locked up.
Ultimately, love is a good thing, and that's what the 27-year-old wants people to know.
Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review
Mariah the Scientist HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY Tracklist:
- Sacrifice
- United Nations + 1000 Ways to Die
- Eternal Flame
- Is It a Crime with Kali Uchis
- Burning Blue
- All I Want + In Pursuit
- More
- Rainy Days
- Like You Never
- No More Entertainers
Read More: The 10 Most Influential Air Jordan 3 Moments