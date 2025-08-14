News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
hearts sold separately
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Relationships
Mariah The Scientist Reveals What Lessons She's Learned From Dating Young Thug
Mariah The Scientist spoke about Young Thug already having children with several different women when they began dating.
By
Cole Blake
August 14, 2025