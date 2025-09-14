Latto was one of many guests at the Reform Casino Night Gala, where she looked back at a pretty notable and consequential year so far. But this 2025 retrospective was not about her own work or recent singles like "Gyatt." Rather, it's about what else the Atlanta femcee loved musically in 2025 from her peers like Drake and Mariah The Scientist.

Complex's Jordan Rose asked her about her favorite albums of the year so far at the event's red carpet on Saturday (September 13). The 26-year-old shouted out Drizzy's PARTYNEXTDOOR collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Mariah's HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY. "We love Ri-Ri!" she added.

While these are more R&B-centric releases, there's no shortage of great hip-hop this year from Latto herself or her peers, plus plenty of rapping highlights on $$$4U. Either way, no matter where you look this year, there's quality to find.

As the year starts to come to a close, we can't help but wonder how other artists must feel about the output. Competition is always good, but everyone needs their fan moments, too.

Latto Collabs

Still, the friendships behind these picks make them no surprise, although both records certainly deserve praise regardless of context. Latto's bond with Mariah The Scientist manifested in live performances, nights out, the "Look What You Did" collab, and even joint podcast appearances. Their conversation with Angel Reese on the WNBA star's podcast caused a riot for their revelations and reflections on their respective romantic relationships.

Meanwhile, Latto's friendship with Drake also pops up in ways big and small. They have a track together in "Housekeeping Knows" and always show love to one another online.

All in all, we just hope we get even more solid contenders for 2025's AOTY before the year is out. The 6ix God himself has Iceman on the way, and recent Latto singles suggest she might have a project on the way.