Nemzzz & Latto Pen A Cross-Country Flexing Anthem With "ART"

BY Zachary Horvath 164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nemzzz nemzzz
Nemzzz and Latto, both stars in their respective countries, are connecting for a banger with localized lingo brags.

Nemzzz and Latto have all of the confidence in the world on their first-ever collaboration, "ART." The single arrives following some big releases for both rappers as the former is fresh off of the deluxe of his most recent tape, RENT'S DUE.

The project features streaming sensations such as "BAD DECISIONS," "DILEMMA" with Central Cee, and "COLD." As for Latto, aka the Queen of Da Souf, she's coming off her 2024 record, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Similarly, she also left off a bonus edition in January.

She scored tons of big collabs for it as Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Teezo Touchdown, Cardi B, are just few of them.

All of that success has led to "ART," which finds the UK and U.S. MCs flexing hard. Whether it be their jewelry, their rosters of men and women, or their money, they are showing it all off.

On this collab as well is a melding of sounds. Tay Keith and Boi-1da, both known for concocting some of the nastiest trap beats of the last 10+ years, are bringing Nemzzz into their world. He sounds just fine over it with a cool and collected flow and presence.

But Latto does some experimenting too as she tries her hand at incorporating UK slang into her brags. Check out the cross-country joint single "ART" below.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of May 2025

Nemzzz & Latto "ART"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, wassam? What's happenin', twin? I Maybach back in there
Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha
Cha-ne-ne' jumbo flap, cost me ten thousand quid
In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)
He call me Big Mama, I like how he say my name
Do I look like Lucci or something? (Huh?), why hoes think it's a game? (B*tch)

Read More: Clipse GQ Interview Takeaways: What We Learned

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2024 BET Awards - Show Music Latto Teases Some Major Details Of Her Forthcoming Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" 1499
2024 BET Awards - Show Music Latto Drops Stacked Tracklist For New Album "SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA" 4.8K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1088
a6233e077aeec892c03a153e4077f5bd.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Latto Gives Fans What They Want On "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album 24.5K