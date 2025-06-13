Nemzzz & Latto Pen A Cross-Country Flexing Anthem With "ART"

Nemzzz and Latto have all of the confidence in the world on their first-ever collaboration, "ART." The single arrives following some big releases for both rappers as the former is fresh off of the deluxe of his most recent tape, RENT'S DUE.
The project features streaming sensations such as "BAD DECISIONS," "DILEMMA" with Central Cee, and "COLD." As for Latto, aka the Queen of Da Souf, she's coming off her 2024 record, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Similarly, she also left off a bonus edition in January.
She scored tons of big collabs for it as Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Teezo Touchdown, Cardi B, are just few of them.
All of that success has led to "ART," which finds the UK and U.S. MCs flexing hard. Whether it be their jewelry, their rosters of men and women, or their money, they are showing it all off.
On this collab as well is a melding of sounds. Tay Keith and Boi-1da, both known for concocting some of the nastiest trap beats of the last 10+ years, are bringing Nemzzz into their world. He sounds just fine over it with a cool and collected flow and presence.
But Latto does some experimenting too as she tries her hand at incorporating UK slang into her brags. Check out the cross-country joint single "ART" below.
Nemzzz & Latto "ART"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ayy, wassam? What's happenin', twin? I Maybach back in there
Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha
Cha-ne-ne' jumbo flap, cost me ten thousand quid
In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)
He call me Big Mama, I like how he say my name
Do I look like Lucci or something? (Huh?), why hoes think it's a game? (B*tch)