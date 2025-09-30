Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

Latto Confirms 21 Savage Relationship News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Latto at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Latto recently decided to go public with her relationship with 21 Savage following years of rampant rumors.

Rumors that Latto and 21 Savage are an item have been rampant for years Now, fans finally know the truth. TMZ caught up with the femcee while she was leaving her hotel in New York City earlier this week when she broke the big news. “Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who?” one photographer asked her, later clarifying that she was referring to 21 Savage. “No,” Latto declared with a cheeky smile. “My man, my man, my man."

She even referred to the rapper as her "husband" shortly before that. Clearly, the top-secret relationship is going stronger than ever. The exciting news comes just a few days after 21 Savage reignited rumors about him and the "Georgia Peach" performer with a collab on Hunxho's new album, FOR HER 2. He joined the Atlanta rapper on the track "If Only," spitting about a mystery woman with unforgettable style.

"Ain't no pullin' out, she told me keep it in," he raps. "I done fell in love with the cheetah print." This is far from the first time one of them fueled the rumors, however.

Latto & 21 Savage

Back in August, they were also spotted enjoying a tropical vacation together. A St. Vincent restaurant later posted a photo featuring 21 Savage and tagged both him and Latto in it. When commenters called them out for this, they clarified that she refused to be in the photo, insisting she was dining right alongside her boo.

In June, Latto also teamed up with Nemzzz for the song "ART." In it, she delivers some bars about someone from the United Kingdom, where 21 Savage was born. "Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)," she raps.

Needless to say, fans are ecstatic for the happy couple, and are wishing them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their now-public romance.

