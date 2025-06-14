Latto Reignites 21 Savage Dating Rumors With Her Verse On New Nemzzz Track

NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images
The Latto and 21 Savage relationship rumors were recently allegedly perpetuated by Young Thug late last month.

Latto has indirectly (or maybe directly?) stirred the pot once again when it comes to her love life. This past weekend Latto hopped on a new track by UK rapper Nemzzz called "ART." The braggadocious trap banger finds both star acts flexing their lifestyles, wealth, and more.

The Ohio born femcee has a fun verse on the short single produced by Tay Keith and Boi-1da as she incorporates Nemzzz's native slang. She uses it to show how men in another country also find her attractive.

"Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)." It's that first line that fans are losing their minds over as some feel this is another hint that 21 Savage is her boo.

Remember, we learned that the Slaughter Gang was born in England back in 2019 after ICE arrested him for living in the states illegally.

But the Jasmine Brand raised this question yet again with their post about Latto's verse. At this point, the internet is kind of fed up with this headline. However, if they are indeed a pair, then folks are happy for them.

For example, one IG user writes, "I need this to stop bein a headline… they playin wit it and it’s old, I don’t even care if they together anymore, if they happy I love it but chile please move on [laughing emoji]."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour: Every Record He Broke

Latto & 21 Savage

Others are a bit more apathetic, though. "Anyway, what's yall have for dinner? [unamused face emoji]." Another adds, "That’s their business [shrugging emoji]."

Overall, this rumor has been floating around for a while and nothing has ever been confirmed. But still, it manages to get perpetuated.

As a matter of fact, fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug allegedly got in on the gossip last month. He allegedly reposted a video breaking down how Latto and 21 Savage are connected. For example, the clip went into detail about how the latter had purportedly been gaining weight as a result of the femcee's cooking.

It also touched on their apparent tattoos of each other's real names behind their ears. Overall, as long as either the believers or non-believers propel their theories, this rumor will continue to find its way into the news.

Read More: Summer Roadtrip Playlist: Black Music Month Edition

