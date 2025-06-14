Latto has indirectly (or maybe directly?) stirred the pot once again when it comes to her love life. This past weekend Latto hopped on a new track by UK rapper Nemzzz called "ART." The braggadocious trap banger finds both star acts flexing their lifestyles, wealth, and more.

The Ohio born femcee has a fun verse on the short single produced by Tay Keith and Boi-1da as she incorporates Nemzzz's native slang. She uses it to show how men in another country also find her attractive.

"Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)." It's that first line that fans are losing their minds over as some feel this is another hint that 21 Savage is her boo.

Remember, we learned that the Slaughter Gang was born in England back in 2019 after ICE arrested him for living in the states illegally.

But the Jasmine Brand raised this question yet again with their post about Latto's verse. At this point, the internet is kind of fed up with this headline. However, if they are indeed a pair, then folks are happy for them.

For example, one IG user writes, "I need this to stop bein a headline… they playin wit it and it’s old, I don’t even care if they together anymore, if they happy I love it but chile please move on [laughing emoji]."

Latto & 21 Savage

Others are a bit more apathetic, though. "Anyway, what's yall have for dinner? [unamused face emoji]." Another adds, "That’s their business [shrugging emoji]."

Overall, this rumor has been floating around for a while and nothing has ever been confirmed. But still, it manages to get perpetuated.

As a matter of fact, fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug allegedly got in on the gossip last month. He allegedly reposted a video breaking down how Latto and 21 Savage are connected. For example, the clip went into detail about how the latter had purportedly been gaining weight as a result of the femcee's cooking.