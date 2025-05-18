Young Thug recently warmed fans' hearts with a family photo, but he's also looking out for other romantic rappers like Latto and 21 Savage. At least, that's what his alleged Instagram repost on Saturday (May 17) indicates.

According to Akademiks TV on Twitter, Thugger reposted an Instagram reel spreading Latto and 21 Savage dating rumors, which have been prevalent for a very long time. Before we move any further, though, let's be very clear.

These relationship rumors have never been confirmed, and are already going off of vague and insufficient social media evidence. Also, Thug doesn't have the Story up at press time, so take this with a grain of salt. Maybe he was just trolling here with a post-and-delete or there's something else going on.

Nevertheless, the clip Jeffery allegedly reposted claims that the Atlanta femcee is allegedly the reason for the Slaughter Gang MC's transformation. This refers to his purported weight gain and his recent hairstyle switch. It went on to mention some other alleged connections suggesting their romantic bond. But again, those rumors have never seen any validation, so proceed with skepticism and don't confuse this for confirmation.

Latto Ear Tattoo

One of those rumors, for example, is that Latto and 21 Savage apparently got each other's real names (Alyssa and Shéyaa, respectively) tattooed behind their ears. That's probably the most solid piece of evidence fans have so far, and photos of the tats already too unclear to make out. Yet the artists haven't spoken on them, so it might all be some misinterpreted cap.

Meanwhile, Young Thug has his own boo to love. His complex but firm relationship with Mariah The Scientist began shortly before he went to jail in the YSL RICO case. Although the Atlanta spitter recently posted a somewhat unflattering picture of her, albeit with good intentions. He can't thank her enough for sticking by his side during his legal woes.

With all this in mind, maybe this alleged repost is just a troll from someone who faced a lot of dating rumors himself. We'll see if Young Thug, Latto, or 21 Savage ever speak out about this. We doubt it, but 2025 has been a surprising year so far.