Internet Calls Out Young Thug For This Photo He Used To Shout-Out Mariah The Scientist

BY Zachary Horvath 1346 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Young Thug did put Mariah the Scientist through a lot directly and indirectly while he was locked up but he's making sure he shows her love.

Young Thug is drawing a ton of reactions from the internet right now thanks to a funny but wholesome post on social media. The Shade Room caught the YSL rapper's post on his Instagram Story that showed him showing love to girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. It shows her sitting the courtroom at some point during the taxing trial that lasted for two years.

"Soliiiidd," Thugger captioned the candid image of his R&B boo as a way of thanking her for her unwavering support. However, folks online (particularly the ladies) are a little disappointed in his photo selection.

Many have been pointing out how Mariah the Scientist's face looks and making hilarious quips in the process. "How your mom look at you when the principal call her in to office to tell her you got out of school suspension 😭" one Shade Room commenter writes.

Another goes, "how my mom look after i say i didnt take the chicken out the freezer." "Men so aggy cause why she look like she ready to file ppl taxes," someone else says.

But as we said, Young Thug is not winning Mariah fans over with his attempt at showing her love. "I don’t think I like the way he expresses his love for my girl." "[...] I dont love him for her," are just a couple of replies in this vein.

Read More: Playboi Carti "MUSIC" Review

Did Young Thug Cheat On Mariah The Scientist?

These people's opinions on Thug's decision may be a little tainted due to the cheating headlines that arose not too long ago. Just about a month after his release, he claimed that he was talking to multiple women a day while in jail.

He apologized shortly after writing on Twitter, "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet. Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!"

Moreover, Young Thug felt bad because he said at the time that Mariah loves him "too much." "[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much. [It scares me how much] because it’s like man if I do something, if I smack something or something like that, you’d probably be devastated."

But things seem to better between them as of late. In fact, he recently made a big promise to the singer to never cheat again on a song snippet. It's titled "I Told Her, I Won't Cheat Again," and it's possibly going to land on his comeback album UY Scuti.

Read More: From D’Angelo To Erykah Badu: The Pioneers Who Made Neo-Soul Timeless

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Producer Wheezy's Birthday Party Gossip Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist 4.9K
FYF Fest 2016 - Day 2 Music Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist Over Leaked Prison Calls 4.8K
young thug Relationships Young Thug Pops Out With Mariah The Scientist Courtside At The Warriors Heat Game 3.3K
MariahTheScientistYoungThug Relationships Mariah The Scientist Shows No Signs Of Straying From Young Thug As Rapper Remains Behind Bars 9.6K