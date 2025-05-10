Young Thug is drawing a ton of reactions from the internet right now thanks to a funny but wholesome post on social media. The Shade Room caught the YSL rapper's post on his Instagram Story that showed him showing love to girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. It shows her sitting the courtroom at some point during the taxing trial that lasted for two years.

"Soliiiidd," Thugger captioned the candid image of his R&B boo as a way of thanking her for her unwavering support. However, folks online (particularly the ladies) are a little disappointed in his photo selection.

Many have been pointing out how Mariah the Scientist's face looks and making hilarious quips in the process. "How your mom look at you when the principal call her in to office to tell her you got out of school suspension 😭" one Shade Room commenter writes.

Another goes, "how my mom look after i say i didnt take the chicken out the freezer." "Men so aggy cause why she look like she ready to file ppl taxes," someone else says.

But as we said, Young Thug is not winning Mariah fans over with his attempt at showing her love. "I don’t think I like the way he expresses his love for my girl." "[...] I dont love him for her," are just a couple of replies in this vein.

Did Young Thug Cheat On Mariah The Scientist?

These people's opinions on Thug's decision may be a little tainted due to the cheating headlines that arose not too long ago. Just about a month after his release, he claimed that he was talking to multiple women a day while in jail.

He apologized shortly after writing on Twitter, "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet. Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!"

Moreover, Young Thug felt bad because he said at the time that Mariah loves him "too much." "[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much. [It scares me how much] because it’s like man if I do something, if I smack something or something like that, you’d probably be devastated."