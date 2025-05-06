When Young Thug was in jail awaiting his RICO trial, Mariah The Scientist held him down. She was consistently visiting him and was always gushing about him to the media. Since his release, the two have stayed together.

Overall, the couple has been through a lot. There have been allegations of cheating, although still, their love remains intact. In fact, the two can't help but croon about each other in their respective music.

Case in point, Thugger recently took to social media where he showed off a snippet of a new song that he is working on. This song pays homage to Mariah The Scientist and references their situation directly.

At one point in the track, Young Thug even states that he vows to never cheat again. Instead, he prefers to be a faithful, monogamous man. It can be a difficult vow to live up to, but Thugger definitely seems set on trying.

When is Young Thug Dropping New Music?

Now that the artist is out of jail and is enjoying his freedom, fans are hopeful that a new album is on the way. It appears as though UY SCUTI is the name of this project, and we already have a single in "Money On Money."

As for when this album will be released, we still have not been made privy to that information. Instead, fans will just have to wait patiently for the new album.

Given how long Thugger was away for, we're sure he has lots of ideas that he wants to put together. This could take time to develop, although the mere fact that we have an album title is something to celebrate.