Young Thug's Latest Snippet Makes A Bold Promise To Mariah The Scientist

BY Alexander Cole 712 Views
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)
Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been together for a few years at this point and now, they have songs about one another.

When Young Thug was in jail awaiting his RICO trial, Mariah The Scientist held him down. She was consistently visiting him and was always gushing about him to the media. Since his release, the two have stayed together.

Overall, the couple has been through a lot. There have been allegations of cheating, although still, their love remains intact. In fact, the two can't help but croon about each other in their respective music.

Case in point, Thugger recently took to social media where he showed off a snippet of a new song that he is working on. This song pays homage to Mariah The Scientist and references their situation directly.

At one point in the track, Young Thug even states that he vows to never cheat again. Instead, he prefers to be a faithful, monogamous man. It can be a difficult vow to live up to, but Thugger definitely seems set on trying.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist's "Burning Blue" Makes Her The Highest Charting Female Artist Of 2025 On Apple Music

When is Young Thug Dropping New Music?

Now that the artist is out of jail and is enjoying his freedom, fans are hopeful that a new album is on the way. It appears as though UY SCUTI is the name of this project, and we already have a single in "Money On Money."

As for when this album will be released, we still have not been made privy to that information. Instead, fans will just have to wait patiently for the new album.

Given how long Thugger was away for, we're sure he has lots of ideas that he wants to put together. This could take time to develop, although the mere fact that we have an album title is something to celebrate.

Hopefully, we get some more updates on this album soon. Moreover, we hope that Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist continue to thrive in their life together. They seem to be doing just fine.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Documents Young Thug Link-Up With Wholesome Selfie

