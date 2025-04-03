Young Thug's Probation Will Not Be Revoked Despite State's Desperate Motion

BY Cole Blake 522 Views
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Young Thug performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Young Thug had shared a post on social media labeling one government investigator the "biggest liar in the DA’s office.”

Young Thug will not being having his probation revoked, after Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled against the state's allegation that he violated the terms of his agreement. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office had accused Thug of “escalating threats and witness intimidation" in a recent filing. The move came after he reposted an image on social media calling Investigator Marissa Viverito the "biggest liar in the DA’s office.”

In a judgement on Thursday, Judge Whitaker wrote: "Upon consideration of the State's April 2, 2025 Motion to Revoke Defendant's probation which alleges a violation of the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation for having posted a picture of a particular law enforcement officer with the caption 'biggest liar in the DA office,' and Defendant's April 3, 2025 response thereto, and having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."

Young Thug's Plea Deal

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, already put out a statement in response to the state's filing. “Mr. Williams [Young Thug] did not violate any term of probation,” he wrote. “There is no violation of Mr. Williams’ probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful.” Steel prevously defended him in court during the YSL RICO trial. Thug also put out a statement on social media clarifying that he meant no harm with the post. “I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love," he wrote.

Young Thug has been a free man since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, last October. He's currently gearing up for a new album and fans are elated. Last month, he joked that they'll have to "beg" for him to drop the project. "Yall mfers goin have to beg me to drop this sh*t nocizzy," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

[Via]

