Young Thug Breaks Silence As Prosecutors Try To Get His Probation Revoked

It's only been a few months since Young Thug was released from prison. Now, however, his freedom is at stake once again. In a new motion filed yesterday (April 2), the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office requested for his probation to be revoked. After the rapper accepted a plea deal in October of 2024, he was sentenced to 40 years, five to be served in prison commuted to time served. This meant he'd serve 15 years probation, with 20 more to be commuted once successfully completed.

In the state's new motion, they argue that Young Thug's “continued presence in the community under probationary supervision presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law.” The filing calls out some of his social media activity in particular. This includes an alleged tweet about an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department, Marissa Viverito. Earlier this week, he allegedly shared an image of Viverito on the platform along with the caption, "Biggest liar in the DA office."

Young Thug Legal Issues

He also allegedly reposted a tweet from a fan account featuring several other images of Viverito. "All my homies hate Viverito," it was captioned. The state alleges that Young Thug “has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings.” The filing alleges that Viverito and her parents' addresses were distributed online as a result of the performer's post. Reportedly, one post featured an image of Viverito's mother's house with the caption, “If the hate is really real then pull up on her mama crib.” Allegedly, another post threatened the assassination of District Attorney Fani Willis.