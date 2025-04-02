Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death

Young Thug shared his take on the death of Young Scooter, theorizing that the 39-year-old rapper was possibly shot by police during the chase that ended in his death. He posted the idea on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week, writing: "Autopsy came back street got shot." On Tuesday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Scooter's death an "accident" caused by a significant leg injury he sustained while hopping a fence.

Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith originally broke the news about the incident in a press conference after Young Scooter's death. He emphasized officers did not fire any shots. "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said. Additionally, he revealed that police were still trying to figure out who made the 911 call that sent officers to the home that Scooter ended up fleeing in the first place. The caller had identified herself as the “neighborhood watch" and claimed there had been shots fired. She also referenced a "whole domestic dispute going on" although the story never checked out.

Young Scooter's Autopsy

Regarding the 911 call, police arrested 31-year-old Demetria Spence on Tuesday for allegedly transmitting a false public alarm. The woman has served as a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies and also goes by Demi Blanco. The reportedly false 911 call has led to ample confusion around the situation. Scooter's family put out a statement explaining that they were waiting for "more information to understand the circumstance."

Their publicist wrote: "We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth 'Young Scooter' Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance. Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers."