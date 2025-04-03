911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase

BY Cole Blake 325 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Birthday Bash 2018
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Rapper Young Scooter performs at Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Scooter died after suffering a serious leg injury while fleeing from police officers in Atlanta, last month.

Demetria Spence, who police arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm in the deadly incident involving Young Scooter, last month, is out on bond. Her false 911 call led to a chase between officers and the 39-year-old rapper, who eventually suffered a fatal leg injury while jumping a fence. The judge set her bond at $7,500.

In the 911 call, Spence identified herself only as the “neighborhood watch" and claimed there had been gunshots as well as a "whole domestic dispute going on." She alleged: "There’s like seven guys that live in this house… these guys are like selling drugs in and out of the house… The situation that’s going on right now, this girl doesn’t have on any clothes — they threw her outside [and] he was fighting the girl… I’m not sure what they were fighting over…”

Read More: Police Release 911 Call From Young Scooter's Death

Young Scooter's Autopsy

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Young Scooter's cause of death on Tuesday, noting that the "injury was not a gunshot wound." That announcement matched up with what Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said in an initial press conference after the incident.  "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said at the time. Many people online, including Young Thug, had originally theorized that Young Scooter died in a shooting.

Young Scooter's family has since put out a statement through their publicist: "We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth 'Young Scooter' Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance. Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers."

Read More: Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death 1465
StreetzFest 2k18 Music Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed 4.1K
Young Scooter Family Issues Statement Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call 736
Birthday Bash 2018 Music Police Release 911 Call From Young Scooter's Death 1.6K