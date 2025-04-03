911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase

Demetria Spence, who police arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm in the deadly incident involving Young Scooter, last month, is out on bond. Her false 911 call led to a chase between officers and the 39-year-old rapper, who eventually suffered a fatal leg injury while jumping a fence. The judge set her bond at $7,500.

In the 911 call, Spence identified herself only as the “neighborhood watch" and claimed there had been gunshots as well as a "whole domestic dispute going on." She alleged: "There’s like seven guys that live in this house… these guys are like selling drugs in and out of the house… The situation that’s going on right now, this girl doesn’t have on any clothes — they threw her outside [and] he was fighting the girl… I’m not sure what they were fighting over…”

Young Scooter's Autopsy

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Young Scooter's cause of death on Tuesday, noting that the "injury was not a gunshot wound." That announcement matched up with what Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said in an initial press conference after the incident. "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said at the time. Many people online, including Young Thug, had originally theorized that Young Scooter died in a shooting.