Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call

Young Scooter Family Issues Statement Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 6: Rapper Young Scooter attends Our Community First Action Inc. Concert at The Bank Event Center on October 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Scooter tragically passed away late last month after sustaining a serious leg injury while fleeing Atlanta police.

Recently, a woman was arrested for allegedly making a fake 911 call ahead of Young Scooter's passing. The woman, Demetria Spence, is a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies, and also goes by the name Demi Blanco. During the 911 call, she alleged that she saw a naked woman being beaten outside of her Atlanta home.

“She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,” Spence alleged at the time. “She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.” She also told authorities that she suspected potential drug activity and sex trafficking. Yesterday (April 1), the Atlanta Police Department revealed that Spence been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm. She was reported booked into the Fulton County jail. At the time of writing, it appears that she has not been given a bond amount.

Young Scooter Autopsy

Fox 35 Orlando obtained a statement from Young Scooter's family following the arrest. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth ‘Young Scooter’ Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance," it begins. "Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”

News of Spence's arrest comes shortly after the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Young Scooter's cause of death. Reportedly, he died as a result of a leg injury he sustained while fleeing from police, despite rumors that he was shot. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," they announced.

