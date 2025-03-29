Young Scooter's Son Blasts Atlanta Police In Heartbreaking Statement On Father's Passing

Young Scooter Son Atlanta Police Statement Hip Hop News
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Young Scooter performs during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
This follows many tributes to Young Scooter from Atlanta rappers and beyond like Playboi Carti, Meek Mill, and Quavo.

Young Scooter, real name Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, sadly and shockingly passed away last night (Friday, March 28) due to a reported leg injury he sustained either before or during a chase with police. Law enforcement allegedly arrived at a home he was in to respond to a call over an alleged firearm disturbance. While officials maintain they did not shoot Scooter and continue to investigate what really happened, his son seemingly shares many fans' skepticism and distrust.

"F**K APD," Kenneth Jr. began his message on the loss of his father, Young Scooter, on his Instagram Story this weekend. "Police or not ain have no understanding bout you pulled straight up ain't give a f**k bout no handcuffs on me. I just wanted to make sure you good dats all I kept askin and they h*e a** kept lyin. Damn my best friend gone. Happy birthday too. I know exactly what to do fasho tho you know I got my sisters and brothers they overly good yo son a Hustla just like you. Watch dis. I promise ima get back to yall thank yall. Im just tryna stay off this social media s**t got lame a** blogs lyin and s**t man ion even wanna see nunna dis s**t. Broken into million pieces ion wish dis pain on nobody. Dude a good n***a he ain't deserve this s**t."

Young Scooter Tributes

Meanwhile, many rappers paid tribute to Young Scooter as we continue to await updates on the situation. This includes not just Atlanta collaborators and admirers like Quavo and Playboi Carti, but also folks like Meek Mill and producers ATL Jacob and Zaytoven. Though folks don't have many answers to this tragedy yet, they will continue to do right by his memory and legacy.

If you are unfamiliar with the work of Young Scooter, we cannot recommend his early mixtape work and collaborations from the 2010s era enough. His last album was 2024's Trap's Last Hope, which followed a comeback record after years of solo studio silence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Atlanta artist's loved ones and colleagues, especially as they seek closure and answers.

