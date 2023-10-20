Young Scooter Talks About How The “Streetz Krazy” On His Latest Album

Young Scooter has been around the trap rap scene since the mid-2010s and he is now making a return to it. He has not put out a solo project since 2020, but all of that changed today (October 20). The South Carolina and Georgia artist has just come out with a brand-new tight album, Streetz Krazy. It is only 13 tracks and runs just under 38 minutes long.

Fans' first look at what Scooter's project was going to sound like came all the way back in early February of this year. "Come Eat Wit Us," features EST GEE and he is one of a few features on here. Then, in June, Scooter put out a solo single with "Trap It Out." However, the biggest feature was the Future placement.

Listen To Streetz Krazy From Young Scooter

He lands on the third and final single that was released in mid-August called "Hard To Handle." Scooter also recruits NoCap for "Broke Make Me Sick." Additionally, Money Man, Pewee Longway, and Young Nudy appear here. Scooter recently hyped fans up for the album on his IG, saying, "#STREETSKRAZY ALBUM OUT NOW 🏚️🦅🏚️💰."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Young Scooter, Streetz Krazy? Is this his best album to date? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far?

Streetz Krazy Tracklist:

Free Spider Streetz Krazy Hard To Handle with Future Come Eat Wit Us with EST Gee Load Off Broke Make Me Sick with NoCap Trap It Out Number Game with Money Man U Ain't No Hustla Touchdown with Pewee Longway Middle Of The Hood with Young Nudy How Can I Change Racks On Us

