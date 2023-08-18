Young Scooter Joins Forces With Future On “Hard To Handle”

Young Scooter has returned with a new track. “Hard To Handle,” which features an appearance by Future. The song seemingly picks up where the rapper left off on 2020’s Zaystreet mixtape. The brashness and grit of Young Scooter has only improved with time. It marks his first single in nearly three years.

An accompanying lyric video was posted to YouTube on Thursday (August 17). Fans seem to be quite enjoying this new dynamic duo. “One time for Scooter and future still holding it down real OGs in the game salute, street dudes united,” one fan commented. “Come on wit it Scooter, we been waiting for Fawty years for you to drop,” another person wrote.

Does Young Scooter Have A New Album On The Way?

Last week, the rapper took to Instagram to reveal details about his next project, Streetz Krazy. According to the Atlanta native, fans can expect the tape on September 1. At the time of this writing, the rapper has yet to release the full tracklist. However, he did share some of the guest appearances, which include Young Nudy, Peewee Longway, Money Man, and more.

Whenever he’s not in the studio, Young Scooter is there for his friends, like Young Thug. Ahead of the highly-publicized YSL Rico trial, the rapper offered his friend words of encouragement. He was also joined by Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth. As of the time, Young Scooter predicted Thugger would be released in the summer. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. “JUST LEFT COURT WIT [snake emoji] HE GONE BE HOME BEFORE SUMMER @traeabn REAL ONE [fist emoji],” Scooter wrote in an Instagram post last December. Similarly, in a screenshot from his Instagram story, he wrote, “BEEN AT EVERY COURT DATE WIT U. KNOW IM ALWAYS WIT U BRA, EVEN WHEN U THINK THE WORLD AGAINST U.”

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m affiliated with them ones that’s gon’ bring hell through (Yeah)

Pour a four-in-a-sixteen, I’m a real n*gga, stand up (Pour)

I throw on sevеn tennis bracelets just to go gamblе (Gamble)

I’m a real street n*gga, therefore I’m hard to handle

Read More: Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour