The YSL Rico trial in Atlanta is swiftly approaching. While most of the YSL Records artists named in the indictment struck guilty plea deals, others still remain in jail. Yak Gotti hasn’t landed a plea deal, but of course, the biggest YSL artist behind bars is Young Thug.

Although the trial officially starts on January 9, 2023, there have been plenty of court hearings leading up to it. According to a recent post from DJ Akademiks, prominent Atlanta rapper Young Scooter has attended every single one.

Young Scooter and Trae Tha Truth show support for Young Thug ahead of his RICO trial.

On Wednesday, December 28, Young Scooter shared a photo of himself alongside Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth. The two rappers reportedly attended Young Thug’s latest court hearing to show support for the incarcerated rapper. Interestingly, Young Scooter made a huge claim about Thug’s case in his latest Instagram post.

“JUST LEFT COURT WIT [snake emoji] HE GONE BE HOME BEFORE SUMMER @traeabn REAL ONE [fist emoji],” Scooter wrote.

In a screenshot from his Instagram story, the Jugg King artist wrote, “BEEN AT EVERY COURT DATE WIT U. KNOW IM ALWAYS WIT U BRA, EVEN WHEN U THINK THE WORLD AGAINST U.”

Trae Tha Truth also posted the photo to his Instagram profile. For the caption, the Houston native shared some kind and supportive words for Thugger.

“Me & @youngscooter Pulled Up To Court To Support @thuggerthugger1” Trae Tha Truth wrote. “Real Ones Need To Stand By Him… He Need Real Luv… Salute!!”

Despite Trae Tha Truth and Young Scooter’s supportive updates, Thug’s YSL case just got muddied even more. According to WSB-TV, a seventh co-defendant in the YSL Rico case. With the trial set to begin in January, Young Thug has a huge legal battle ahead of them.

