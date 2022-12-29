The tension between YFN Lucci and Young Thug was well documented on social media and in lyrics. The two Georgia rappers were, at a time, enjoying their freedom, but they both found themselves in trouble with the law. Lucci was arrested in connection to murder and racketeering charges, but while in jail, he was reportedly stabbed. Later, after Thugger was detained in the YSL RICO case, it was suggested that he was responsible.

As Young Thug continues denying culpability in the alleged crimes, others named in the RICO indictment are copping to plea deals. The seventh person to reportedly agree to a plea deal was named this week. After pleading guilty to a racketeering charge, Gunna enjoyed the holidays with his family.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it has been stated that the District Attorney isn’t necessarily targeting the two dozen alleged YSL associates. According to reports, the authorities have named Thug as the leader of YSL as a criminal organization.

There have been conversations regarding using his lyrics against him during the trial. This would, of course, include Young Thug and Juice WRLD’s collaboration, “Bad Boy.”

During a Summer hearing, a prosecutor alleged that, on the track, Thug rapped about shooting at Lucci’s mother. This was an incident that did take place.

“[Thug] got into a beef, if you will, with another rapper by the name of Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci,” an attorney told the court back in June.

“At some point, Lucci’s mother was shot at and the song comes out, ‘Bad Boy,’ that says, uh, let’s see… ’You better watch the way you breathe around me ‘fore that breath be your last boy, Smith & Wesson .45 put a hole in his heart, better not play with me, killers stay with me, I shot at his mommy now he no longer mention me.'”

It is unclear if Lucci will testify against Young Thug, but he has reportedly been named as a witness. It is unclear what he will say if called to testify.