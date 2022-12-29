Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, a suspected YSL member and co-defendant of Young Thug, has reportedly plead guilty to multiple charges. Earlier this month, famed rapper Gunna was released from jail as Young Thug continues to sit behind bars.

According to Law & Crime, Sledge entered a guilty plea for “conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

He will now give up his Fifth Amendment right to not speak on topics that could incriminate him. This also means that he has to testify truthfully “in any trial emerging from the indictment.”

In exchange, prosecutors will then throw out his firearm charge. They will also “recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge.”

Commenting under DJ Akademik’s post about Sledge’s plea, Tekashi 69 offered his thoughts on the case.

The “GUMMO” rapper wrote, “3rd slide is where ITS Very CLEAR that boy got probation in exchange for his testimony. Can’t even look into the camera. I would just keep scrolling but it’s funny how no one got the same energy for black rappers who openly on video cooperate with the law.”

Sledge is the latest alleged YSL member to enter a plea in the ongoing RICO case. Lil Duke took a plea deal earlier this month, while Gunna was released from prison following his Alford plea.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 17: Young Thug and Gunna perform at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Releasing a statement after returning home, the “Pushin P” rapper made it clear that he didn’t cooperate with authorities, stating, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

With Young Thug still facing RICO charges, the Atlanta rapper is set to later stand trial next month. Check back in with HNHH for new updates on the case.

